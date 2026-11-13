Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation for 5 more years

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on controversial television evangelist Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), stressing that the outfit remained involved in activities prejudicial to national security and communal harmony. Sudarshan Vahini activists hold placards and shout slogans as they protest against the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, and Government of Malaysia in New Delhi (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

The home ministry said the IRF and its founder-president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, have continued to encourage and aid followers in promoting enmity, hatred, and ill-will between different religious communities.

“The statements and speeches made by Dr Zakir Naik, the president of the IRF, are objectionable and subversive,” the notification, signed by home ministry joint secretary Rakesh Rathi, said, adding that Naik has made radical statements and speeches to millions worldwide.

The notification said that Zakir Naik had been promoting enmity and hatred among different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts. It said if the unlawful activities are not curbed or controlled immediately, IRF will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding.

It added that IRF will disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal

Naik fled India in 2016, shortly after terrorists responsible for an attack at a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claimed to be inspired by him. Following this, the Indian government banned Naik and his organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), for five years in November 2016. The government renewed the ban in 2021. Friday’s order comes a day before it was to end.

Naik is currently residing in Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency under the administration of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. India has repeatedly requested Naik’s extradition to face charges of money laundering and incitement to extremism. He met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in October 2024 and made a second visit to the country in February 2025.

The home ministry warned that if left unchecked, the IRF would “re-organise its activists who are still absconding,” disrupt the country’s secular fabric, propagate anti-national sentiments, and “escalate secessionism by supporting militancy”.