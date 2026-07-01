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Centre extends CRPF cover to six rebel Shiv Sena MPs

The CRPF cover, assigned on Monday, is in addition to the Y-plus category security provided by the Maharashtra Police on June 17.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
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The Centre granted CRPF security cover to six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who recently defected to the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led camp, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Centre extends CRPF cover to six rebel Shiv Sena MPs

The CRPF cover, assigned on Monday, is in addition to the Y-plus category security provided by the Maharashtra Police on June 17.

An official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity, said, “CRPF personnel have taken over the security and will be posted primarily as personal security officers (PSOs) for the six MPs. The security provided by the Maharashtra Police will also continue. There is enhanced protection for the MPs.”

As part of the CRPF’s Y-category security cover, each of the six MPs will have at least two CRPF PSOs responsible for their security across the country.

“There was a threat assessment conducted by central agencies after the recent developments in Maharashtra. It was then concluded that the security cover provided by the state police needed to be enhanced. The CRPF teams will work in conjunction with the state police for all the MPs,” the official quoted above added.

EOM

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

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