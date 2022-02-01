Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre extends work from home for 50% non-senior staffers below till Feb 15
india news

Centre extends work from home for 50% non-senior staffers below till Feb 15

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.
Central government officers and staffers attending the office will have to follow staggered timings.(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:51 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Centre on Monday extended work from home arrangement for 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary till February 15, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to be exempted from attending offices.

The Personnel Ministry had on January 3 issued an order allowing work from home 50 per cent of employees below the level of Under Secretary till January 31, because of the rise in Covid cases.

In an order issued on Monday extending the arrangements till February 15, it said Central government officers and staffers will have to follow staggered timing -- 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm -- to avoid overcrowding in offices.

"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned," it had said.

RELATED STORIES

All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office regularly, the order stated.

Personnel Ministry also extended the suspension of biometric attendance for the employees till February 15.

It had earlier this month suspended the marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wfh government employee
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP