e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre grants permanent commission for women officers in Army

Centre grants permanent commission for women officers in Army

The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all eligible SSC women officers exercise their option and complete proper documentation.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An all women contingent of the Indian Army during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.
An all women contingent of the Indian Army during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Women officers in the Indian Army will now be able to play larger roles with the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) for women in the armed forces by the Centre. The Ministry of Defence on Thursday issued the formal letter sanctioning the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) for women officers, empowering eligible women personnel to take on more responsibility in the army.

The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all the ten streams of the Indian Army including Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC), an Indian Army spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier, anticipating the grant of Permanent Commission for women, the Indian Army headquarters had started preparing for the Permanent Commission Selection Board for Women Officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all eligible SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete proper documentation.

Women officers in the Indian Army have been striving for some time to ensure equal opportunities for all defence personnel, including eligible women officers.

Last year in November 2019, the Supreme Court had directed the Army to take a decision on permanent commission to eight women army officers, who had approached the top court in 2010, against the bar on their absorption in the armed forces.

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In