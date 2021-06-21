Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre has given 291 million Covid vaccine doses to states, UTs till now

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 260,419,412 doses. More than 30,634,638 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and 2,453,080 vaccine doses are in the pipeline, and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:22 PM IST
People wait to register themselves for a dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a drive at a mosque, in Ahmedabad on Monday, June 21. (PTI)

The Centre has provided over 291 million Covid vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories till the morning of Sunday, June 20, even as it began its universal vaccination programme on Monday. That should also help boost the daily vaccination numbers.

Meanwhile, 291,054,050 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 260,419,412 doses. More than 30,634,638 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and 2,453,080 vaccine doses are in the pipeline, and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

Under phase-3 of the vaccination strategy, every month 50% of the total vaccine doses cleared by Central Drugs Laboratory would be procured by the Centre which would then make them available to states and UTs.

The government aims to vaccinate all adults in the country against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

“As announced by the PM, the Centre will be funding vaccination of the 18-45 year category also. The Centre will be procuring 75% of the total overall Covid vaccine supplies, and distribute it among states for free to vaccinate all adults. More vaccine supplies are in the pipeline than before and the companies are also ramping up production; therefore, there should be no problem in covering the target population,” said a senior Central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Delhi recorded 89 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, and 11 deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.16%, according to data shared by the health department.

