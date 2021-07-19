Centre has provided at least 419 million Covid vaccine doses to states, UTs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 394,297,344 doses. As many as 25,671,246 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Beneficiaries in queue for Covid-19 vaccination in Prem Nagar in Pune on Saturday, July 17. (File photo)

The Centre has provided at least 419 million Covid vaccine doses across the country by now, as per the health ministry records on Sunday, July 18. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded no new deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, the first time since March 2 that the pandemic did not claim a life in the national Capital.

Delhi also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra, days after Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh called off the religious pilgrimage due to Covid-19 concerns.

As on Sunday, 8am, 419,968,590 doses had been provided to the states and Union Territories. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 394,297,344 doses. As many as 25,671,246 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals. Another 1,575,140 doses are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 38,164 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s cumulative tally to 31,144,229, according to an 8am update by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). With 38,660 fresh recoveries and 499 fatalities in the same period, the total number of recovered persons and the death toll has reached 30,308,456 and 414,108, respectively. The recovery rate of Covid-19 now stands at 97.31%.

