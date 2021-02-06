On a day farmers protesting against the Centre's three contentious agricultural laws are stag a pan-India 'chakka jam' against the laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the farmer leaders have give the central government 'time' till October 2 to withdraw the legislations.

"We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," said Tikait, the spokesperson of the BKU, according to news agency ANI.

We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/HwqBYDIH5C — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Significantly, October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the 'Father of the Nation.'

Tikait's tears at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border last week revived the anti-farm law protests, after violence during the 'Kisan tractor parade' in the capital city on Republic Day threatened to turn public sentiment against the farmers, who had, till then, protested peacefully against the laws. Tikait, the son of late farmers' leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, who himself led a farmers' movement in Delhi in 1988 against the Rajiv Gandhi government, had broken down in the face of an impending crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

However, the video of Tikait breaking down went viral and more farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana rushed to the protest site, forcing the police to retreat.

Also Read | Supporters flock to UP Gate at night as Tikait’s emotional appeal goes viral

Farmers across India held a 'chakka jam' or road blockade on Saturday, demanding a complete repeal of the laws which were passed by the Centre last September amid chaotic scenes in the Parliament. The 'chakka jam' was observed everywhere except Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 12pm-3pm.





Saturday marks day 73 of the farmers' protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON