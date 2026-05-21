Centre issues Ebola advisory for travellers from high-risk nations

The Union health ministry has issued an advisory directing travellers arriving from, or transiting through, Ebola-affected countries to immediately report to airport health authorities if they develop symptoms associated with the disease.

A US citizen, who was in contact with a person who contracted the Ebola virus, in Prague on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

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The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the ministry of health and family welfare, identified the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as high-risk countries for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

“Attention passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries: Passengers who have travelled from countries reporting Ebola Virus Disease — DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan (High Risk Country) — and are experiencing any of the following symptoms must take immediate action,” the DGHS advisory said.

The ministry listed symptoms including fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat. The advisory also asked travellers to self-report if they had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person suspected or confirmed to have Ebola.

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{{^usCountry}} “Immediately report to the airport health officer or health desk before immigration clearance,” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Immediately report to the airport health officer or health desk before immigration clearance,” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The directive further stated that any traveller developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival in India should seek immediate medical care and disclose their travel history to health authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directive further stated that any traveller developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival in India should seek immediate medical care and disclose their travel history to health authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Any traveller developing above-mentioned symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and also inform health care authorities about their travel history. Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR),” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Any traveller developing above-mentioned symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and also inform health care authorities about their travel history. Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR),” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A day earlier, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a high-level meeting with states and Union Territories to review preparedness and response measures related to Ebola. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day earlier, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a high-level meeting with states and Union Territories to review preparedness and response measures related to Ebola. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, states and UTs were asked to ensure readiness at all levels, even as the ministry reiterated that no Ebola case has been reported in India so far.

However, following the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the government has stepped up surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as a precautionary step.

According to the ministry, 51 Ebola cases have so far been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, although the WHO has said the actual scale of the outbreak is likely to be much larger.

Uganda has also informed the WHO about two confirmed cases in the capital Kampala, including one death, among individuals who had travelled from the DRC.

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The ministry said the list of high-risk countries is based on WHO bulletins and will be updated in line with revisions issued by the UN health body.

“The government of India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. Citizens are advised that there is no cause for panic, while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities,” a senior health ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rhythma Kaul ...Read More Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India. Read Less

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