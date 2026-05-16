Kochi, The union government on Saturday announced the launch of a short Hajj package for Indian pilgrims, particularly professionals, this year, aimed at reducing the duration of the pilgrimage while maintaining all essential rituals.

Centre launches short Hajj package to cut pilgrimage duration to around 20 days

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The initiative has been introduced on the request of pilgrims working in business and professional sectors who find it difficult to spend 40 to 45 days away from work, office of Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, said in a statement here.

Under the new arrangement, pilgrims will be able to complete the Hajj rituals and return within around 20 days, instead of the usual extended stay.

According to it, around 10,000 pilgrims will travel under this special scheme.

"Based on feedback received from pilgrims, particularly working professionals and businesspersons, seeking an option to return early upon completion of the core Hajj rituals, a Short Hajj Package has been introduced for Hajj 2026 for the first time.

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{{^usCountry}} "Under this category, 10,000 pilgrims will undertake Hajj with a reduced stay of approximately 20 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , as against the normal Hajj duration of 40–45 days," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Under this category, 10,000 pilgrims will undertake Hajj with a reduced stay of approximately 20 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , as against the normal Hajj duration of 40–45 days," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The minister's office said the first flight is scheduled to depart from Kochi on May 17, with other departures planned from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister's office said the first flight is scheduled to depart from Kochi on May 17, with other departures planned from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The short Hajj package will run from May 17 to June 5, allowing pilgrims to complete their journey and return within a shorter timeframe compared to the regular pilgrimage schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The short Hajj package will run from May 17 to June 5, allowing pilgrims to complete their journey and return within a shorter timeframe compared to the regular pilgrimage schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His office said the move is intended to make the pilgrimage more accessible and manageable for working professionals, while ensuring that all religious obligations are fulfilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His office said the move is intended to make the pilgrimage more accessible and manageable for working professionals, while ensuring that all religious obligations are fulfilled. {{/usCountry}}

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The first flight from Cochin International Airport will be flagged off by Kurian at 12.30 pm on May 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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