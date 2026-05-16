...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Centre launches short Hajj package to cut pilgrimage duration to around 20 days

Centre launches short Hajj package to cut pilgrimage duration to around 20 days

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:20 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kochi, The union government on Saturday announced the launch of a short Hajj package for Indian pilgrims, particularly professionals, this year, aimed at reducing the duration of the pilgrimage while maintaining all essential rituals.

Centre launches short Hajj package to cut pilgrimage duration to around 20 days

The initiative has been introduced on the request of pilgrims working in business and professional sectors who find it difficult to spend 40 to 45 days away from work, office of Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, said in a statement here.

Under the new arrangement, pilgrims will be able to complete the Hajj rituals and return within around 20 days, instead of the usual extended stay.

According to it, around 10,000 pilgrims will travel under this special scheme.

"Based on feedback received from pilgrims, particularly working professionals and businesspersons, seeking an option to return early upon completion of the core Hajj rituals, a Short Hajj Package has been introduced for Hajj 2026 for the first time.

The first flight from Cochin International Airport will be flagged off by Kurian at 12.30 pm on May 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kochi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Centre launches short Hajj package to cut pilgrimage duration to around 20 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.