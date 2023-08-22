Centre, NSCN-IM look to revive Naga peace talks

The government of India’s emissary for the Naga peace talks AK Mishra and leader of the Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) Th Muivah met informally in Delhi on Monday, ahead of the resumption of formal political dialogue between their teams, people privy to the matter said.

The formal meetings are expected to begin by Saturday, said the people cited above.

Speaking to HT, an official of the NSCN-IM said they were hopeful of making progress in the upcoming series of parleys. He said the two sides had made significant progress, particularly on the NSCN-IM’s demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution, but the meetings had to be suspended as Mishra, who is also an adviser (northeast) to the Union ministry of home affairs, had to direct his attention to Manipur where ethnic violence was talking place.

The government of India and the NSCN-IM signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, after 18 years of ceasefire and political talks, but a final pact is yet to be signed with the NSCN-IM remaining firm on its stand on a separate Naga flag and constitution.

Earlier this month, Muivah had said central leaders must spell out their stance on the flag and constitution. The framework agreement, according to Muivah, was signed on the foundation of recognition of the unique history and sovereignty of the Nagas, and shared sovereignty and coexistence of the two entities.

“This is a mutually agreed official document. This Framework Agreement is our legacy. We must defend what we have achieved with our own sweat and blood,” he said at a commemorative event at the NSCN-IM headquarters Hebron in Nagaland.

Another NSCN-IM leader, who did not wish to be named, told HT that though there was no fresh proposal from the government of India beyond the granting of an economic package, much ground was covered on the issue of the flag and constitution and they were hoping that the Centre would be willing to come to an agreement, especially before the 2024 general elections.

