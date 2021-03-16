Home / India News / Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children
india news

Centre plans mechanism to address cyber bullying of women, children

Union minister Smriti Irani said police stations will be mapped, those identified will be provided with forensic kits as part of measures to ensure the safety and security of women and children
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi, India - Feb. 17, 2021: Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani during a cabinet briefing, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Union minister Smriti Irani has said the Centre is planning a mechanism for targeted and customised responses to cyber bullying in each district by mapping police stations and providing each with forensic kits as part of measures to ensure the safety and security of women and children.

“We will conduct a mapping of the police stations in the country and identify the ones that require forensic kits. These can be provided under the Nirbhaya Fund,” the women and child development minister said on Monday.

The Nirbhaya Fund was created in 2013 to ensure women’s safety after the rape and murder of a Delhi woman on a moving bus in December 2012 that sparked protests across the country.

Irani said among the suggestions they have received included the expediting of investigations.

Her comments came after a seminar for representatives from districts including 100 with the highest rates of crimes against women and children. Officials from Union home, education, and skill ministries were among others who attended the seminar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India hands over training aids to Lankan Navy for capacity building

Amid furore over his candidature, Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi extends support to bank employees' strike

RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office receives Swapan Dasgupta's resignation

Irani said financial assistance will also be provided to women victims of cybercrimes along with legal fees.

Another major project could include the setting up of digital One Stop Centres (OSCs) as part of the ministry’s flagship scheme to provide support to the women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family and community. Irani said OSCs have assisted over 30,00,00 women and 1.4 million have used helplines.

The government is also planning to integrate emergency helpline numbers 112 and 181 to bring them under law enforcement agencies. “...the helpline numbers are answered by NGOs [non-governmental organisations], but under the new system, police will directly answer,” Irani said. “It will reduce the response time.”

Ram Mohan Mishra, the women and child development ministry secretary, said they were working to institutionalise a review system to ensure last-mile delivery of services. “We have to leverage technology to create a grid at the district level where crucial gaps in the scheme can be identified and corrected.” Mishra added an appraisal system was required to ensure the schemes are implemented.

VS Kaumudi, special secretary, home ministry, said training has been provided to police officers to effectively collect forensic evidence. “Last year, we sent out 4,000 forensic evidence kits for training and further sent 11,000 kits to police stations for use.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP