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Centre prepares three-year anti-narcotics plan, new verticals set up in federal agencies

India's Home Ministry plans a three-year anti-drug action plan targeting cartels and fugitives, aiming for a drug-free nation by 2047.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
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The Union home ministry and central anti-narcotics agencies are working on a sweeping three-year action plan targeting domestic drug cartels, overseas fugitives, setting up new verticals in federal agencies, and preparing a nationwide list as part of the Centre’s push to make India drug-free by 2047, officials familiar with the matter said. They added that separate dossiers on top 15 drug lords in each state will be created along with the formation of separate wings under state intelligence bureaus to track drug mafia by the end of the year.

Confiscated narcotic drugs.(Reuters File)

People aware of the matter said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is tasked with preparing the plan, made a presentation to Home Minister Amit Shah last month. While the plan is yet to be formally approved, work on several components has already begun. HT has learnt details of some of the key proposals that form part of the Centre’s strategy, which will be unveiled later this year.

“NCB revised the plan and showed it to the home minister after some changes were sought during the earlier presentations. The agencies have jointly identified nearly 150 key players who are pumping narcotics into India from abroad. Many of these fugitives are based overseas and operate from there. Detailed dossiers have been prepared on these 150 people, based on which agencies have been told to work for deportation instead of pursuing lengthier extradition. The deportation of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, Salim Dola last month is one such example,” an official, who asked not to be named, said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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