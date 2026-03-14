Centre proposes working weekend for MPs to wrap session work

NEW DELHI: The Centre has proposed a working weekend for parliamentarians to compensate for the days lost due to holidays that fall this month while the budget session is underway. Parliament Session (Sansad TV)

According to people aware of the details, the government has put forth that the ongoing budget session include vacation days for festivals such as Gudi Padwa/Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Ram Navami.

“It has therefore been proposed that March 28 and 29 should be working days to compensate for the loss of time and to make the most of the budget session,” said a person aware of the details. The budget session which began on March 9 is scheduled to end on April 2.

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Typically, the Houses work from Monday to Friday.

“In the Lok Sabha several hours have been wasted by repeated disruptions and protests…then the no confidence motion against the Speaker was taken up…all this took up the time that was allocated for business,” the person said.