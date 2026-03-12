'All we want is…': Shashi Tharoor on reports of LPG shortage across India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged a discussion on the reports of shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the Parliament, underlining that the Parliament is a platform to assure the public and conduct discussions on such important matters. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament premises during the budget session, in New Delhi. (ANI)

"Such issues should be discussed in Parliament. The government should be informed. You know how long the lines are for LPG cylinders... Some restaurants have said that they don't have the gas to cook food, they can provide tea, but not the 'dosa'. Is this the situation in the country now? You know that prices have been increased. This is a platform to present all this to the public. All we want is a discussion and the government to provide assurances to the public. It cannot be that they simply run the government according to their own will," he said

The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the Military escalation in the Middle East, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

People in Bhopal were seen waiting in long queues outside a gas agency to get LPG cylinders and refuel their two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the administration of the historic Kadri Shri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru has turned to traditional firewood for preparing its daily Annaprasada following a sudden shortage of cooking gas (LPG).

The temple management initiated this alternative method to ensure that the daily meal service remained uninterrupted for the approximately 1,500 devotees who visit the temple. To prevent any inconvenience to the public, temple staff and volunteers organised the traditional hearths to maintain the scheduled serving times.

The Centre said Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.

The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.