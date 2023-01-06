Centre puts on hold tourist activities at Jain religious site in Jharkhand

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Union government on Thursday ordered a stay on all ecotourism activities at Sammed Shikhar, a holy site of the Jain community in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, and directed the state government to strictly enforce an existing ban on sale of liquor, other intoxicants and meat in the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary area.

The decision comes after representatives of the Jain community , which has been protesting against the Jharkhand government’s policy to develop Parasnath Hills as a tourist place, called on Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday.

“Met Jain community members who have been urging to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar. Assured them that PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s government is committed to preserving and protecting the rights of Jain community over all their religious sites, including Sammed Shikhar,” Yadav tweeted.

“Sammed Shikhar falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary,” the minister added. “There is a list of prohibited activities that can’t take place in and around the designated eco-sensitive area. Restrictions will be followed in letter and spirit.”

On August 2, 2019, the Union government notified the area around Parasnath Sanctuary as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), which allows conditional development work and eco-tourism in the area. The Centre’s notification came on the recommendation of the then BJP government in the state led by Raghubar Das.

On July 24 last year, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren unveiled the state’s tourism policy, which underlined developing Sammed Shikhar, located on the Parasnath Hills, as a religious tourist centre, along with other sites such as Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar and Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh.

Members of Jain community across the country have been protesting against the Jharkhand government’s tourism policy demanding its roll-back. Sammed Shikhar is considered one of the most important pilgrimage destinations for both sects of Jainism — the Digambaras and the Svetambaras — as it was here that 20 of the 24 Jain tirthankaras (spiritual teachers) attained “moksha” or salvation after meditating.

The 2019 ESZ notification protected an area upto 25km around the boundaries of Parasnath and Topchanchi wildlife sanctuaries in Giridih and Dhanbad districts.

“The implementation of provisions of clause 3 of the said Eco Sensitive Zone notification is stayed forthwith, including amongst others all tourism and eco-tourism activities,” a statement by the environment ministry said on Thursday. “The state government is directed to immediately take all steps necessary to ensure the same.”

In addition, the Centre also constituted a monitoring committee for effective monitoring of the provisions of the ESZ notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. “The state government is directed to have two members from the Jain community and one member from the local tribal community as permanent invitees to this monitoring committee, enabling appropriate involvement and oversight by important stakeholders,” the statement added.

On Thursday, the environment ministry directed the Jharkhand government to strictly enforce the management plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary “that specifically prohibit damage to flora or fauna; coming with pet animals; playing loud music or use loudspeakers; defiling sites or religious and cultural significance... and sale of liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants; unauthorised camping and trekking on the Parasnath Hill”.

“The state government has also been directed to strictly enforce the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath Hill as provided in the office memorandum,” environment ministry said.

Earlier in the day, amid widespread protests by Jain community members, Soren wrote to environment minister Bhupendra Yadav for “adequate decision” on the matter.

Soren underlined that there was a need to review the 2019 notification in light of the representations by the Jain community members.

“...The state government respects the sentiments of the Jain community and is committed towards maintaining the sanctity of the place,” Soren wrote in the letter. “The state government is taking all measures under its purview to maintain the sanctity of the place, but as far as taking a decision on the Centre’s notification is concerned, only the Union ministry of forest, environment & climate change is empowered to do so.”