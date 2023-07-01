Centre reappoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India for 3 more years

Senior advocate and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been reappointed as the Solicitor General of India for a further period of three years along with his team of six additional solicitor generals (ASG) in the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) as Mehta’s term along with that of other law officers in the top court came to an end on Friday. Mehta has been continuing as SG since October 2018.

The order of ACC approving the re-appointment has extended the term of SG for a period of three years or until further orders. The six other law officers serving as ASGs in Supreme Court who have got extensions include Vikramjeet Banerjee, KM Nataraj, Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, N Venkatraman and Aishwarya Bhati. No orders have been issued yet for re-appointing three ASGs – Madhavi Divan, Sanjay Jain and Jayant K Sud whose term will come to an end on Friday.

In addition, the ACC has also approved the re-appointment of ASG Chetan Sharma for the Delhi high court, ASG Satya Pal Jain for Punjab & Haryana high court, ASG Devang Girish Vyas for Gujarat high court and ASG Krishna Nandan Singh for Patna high court.

The Attorney General for India is the highest law officer of the country. Senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed AG on October 1 last year and has a tenure of three years till 2025. The office of the SG is most crucial in handling the bulk of Centre’s litigation spread across the country. He has been ably assisted in this task by his team of ASGs who bring their vast expertise in criminal law, civil law, tax law, service jurisprudence and other branches of law to defend Centre in some of the vexed legal questions pending in the top court and high courts.

