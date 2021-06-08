In Centre's revised guidelines, Covid vaccines for states based on population, cases

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre will take back the charge for procuring Covid-19 vaccines and distributing them to states, the Union government on Tuesday released revised guidelines for the national vaccination programme. According to the new guidelines, Covid-19 vaccine doses, to be given free of charge by the Centre, will now be allocated to states and Union territories based on criteria like their population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination drive. The decision will be implemented in two weeks time by June 21.

“Wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively,” the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in the revised guidelines.

Health care and frontline workers, those above 45 years of age, citizens whose second dose has become due and people of 18 years and above, will be given priority in respect of the free vaccine doses to be provided by the Centre to the states. “Within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, States/UTs may decide their own prioritization factoring in the vaccine supply schedule,” it said.

Prime Minister Modi announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country. The Centre will also procure 25 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines that was to be done by states. PM Modi also said that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue.

State governments will monitor that only ₹150 service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines. Prime Minister Modi also announced free shots for all adults starting June 21, in another attempt to speed up the massive inoculation drive.

Everyone, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free vaccination, and those who have the ability to pay “are encouraged to use private hospital's vaccination centres”, it said.

“To promote the spirit of “Lok Kalyan”, use of non-transferable Electronic Vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centers, will be encouraged. This would enable people to financially support vaccination of Economically Weaker Sections at private vaccination centres,” it added.

All government and private vaccination centres would also provide onsite registration facility for individuals as well as groups of individuals, for which “detailed procedure is to be finalised and published by States/UTs, in order to minimize any inconvenience to citizens.”

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that the Centre has provided more than 240 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and Union territories so far. "More than 24 crore (24,65,44,060) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category and of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 23,47,43,489 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.

The ministry said that 1,19,46,925 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories. It added that 23,61,98,726 doses of the vaccines have been administered so far across the country.