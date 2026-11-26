The ministry of information and broadcasting has reminded streaming platform Netflix to adhere to a May 2025 notice issued on blocking Pakistani content for Indian viewers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is set to release on Netflix on December 4. (File ) more less

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The notice in question was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor, where India and Pakistan where engaged in a four-day military stand off.

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The latest warning to Netflix comes after the streaming platform announced the release of a Pakistani original series called ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.

Also Read | Amid call for ban in India, Netflix releases Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer featuring six complicated love stories across 3 generations

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Deep Dive Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo stream on Netflix in India? Netflix has not clarified whether the series will be available to subscribers in India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to maintain its June 2025 position that no Pakistani-origin films or series were available to Indian viewers. Why did the Indian ministry warn Netflix about Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo? The ministry received complaints and representations about the possible release of the Pakistani series in India. It reminded Netflix to follow a May 8, 2025 notice on blocking Pakistani content for Indian viewers and to stand by its earlier commitment. What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about? The series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel and follows six love stories across three generations. Its cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Iqra Aziz.

{{^usCountry}} In June 2025, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June 2025, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release of the Pakistani web series. In view of this, the ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June last year and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam Attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali tourist.

In response to the attack, India carried out a military operation on May 7, 2025, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

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During this stand-off, the Indian government called on OTT platforms to stop streaming content originating in Pakistan. Along with online streaming platforms, the Centre also moves to bloc social media accounts of Pakistani officials, actors and influencers, YouTube channels and broadcaster websites.