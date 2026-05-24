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Centre reviews states’ VB-G RAM G preparedness

The MoRD reviewed state readiness for the VB-GRAM G Act, set to replace MGNREGS on July 1, increasing rural employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days.

Published on: May 24, 2026 04:58 am IST
By Harsh Yadav
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New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) on Saturday reviewed preparedness of states and Union territories for the rollout of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G), which will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from July 1, officials aware of the developments said.

Centre reviews states’ VB-G RAM G preparedness

The new law raises the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural households from 100 days to 125 days in a financial year. Unlike MGNREGS, which was demand-driven, the new framework provides for state-wise normative allocations fixed annually by the Centre.

The high-level meeting, chaired by MoRD secretary Rohit Kansal, was attended by senior ministry officials and representatives of states and UTs, the officials said.

Kansal reviewed key preparatory measures, including notification of state-specific VB-GRAM G schemes, framing of state rules under the Act, technical integration for DBT-SPARSH and SNA-SPARSH payment systems, and preparation of works through the Yuktdhara portal approved by Gram Sabhas through participatory planning.

To ensure continuity during the transition, the ministry sanctioned 26,971 crore under MGNREGS towards wage, material, administrative and social audit components.

States were also advised to honour genuine employment demand and clear pending liabilities under MGNREGS before the July 1 rollout of the new scheme.

 
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