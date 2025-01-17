Centre revokes GRAP 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR amid dip in pollution levels

The Centre's air quality panel on Friday revoked GRAP 3 restrictions amid dip in pollution levels in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The move comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked GRAP 4 restrictions due to a dip in pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR. Commuters step out on a cold foggy morning amid rising air pollution. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The CAQM in its statement said that its sub-committee on GRAP held its meeting on Friday and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts.

“As per the air quality and weather forecast provided by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of AQI to remain in lower end of the Very Poor category in the coming days owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds," the CAQM statement read.

“Construction and demolition project sites, etc. which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines, etc. under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission,” the statement added.

Classes up to 5th standard to shift to hybrid mode

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(With PTI inputs)