Delhi pollution: Centre revokes GRAP 4 restrictions after dip in pollution levels

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 08:15 PM IST

Curbs invoked under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are to remain.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. However, curbs invoked under Stage 3 GRAP are to remain.

Commuters step out on a cold foggy morning in New Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
Commuters step out on a cold foggy morning in New Delhi.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The restrictions under Stage 3 and Stage 4 of GRAP were invoked on Wednesday after air quality in the city deteriorated.

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Also Read | AQI improves to ‘very poor’ zone as parts of Delhi receive light rain

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

What are the restrictions under Stage 3 of GRAP


Following are the measures imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan:

  • Ban on private construction and demolition activities.
  • Schools up to Class 5 to shift to hybrid mode of learning.
  • Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers prohibited.
  • Non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles prohibited.

