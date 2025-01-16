Delhi pollution: Centre revokes GRAP 4 restrictions after dip in pollution levels
Curbs invoked under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are to remain.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. However, curbs invoked under Stage 3 GRAP are to remain.
The restrictions under Stage 3 and Stage 4 of GRAP were invoked on Wednesday after air quality in the city deteriorated.
Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.
Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.
During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).
Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.
What are the restrictions under Stage 3 of GRAP
Following are the measures imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan:
- Ban on private construction and demolition activities.
- Schools up to Class 5 to shift to hybrid mode of learning.
- Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers prohibited.
- Non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles prohibited.