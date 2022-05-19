Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre, states have equal power to make laws on GST: Supreme Court
india news

Centre, states have equal power to make laws on GST: Supreme Court

The apex court interpreted the pertinent legal provisions to further hold that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and states, and that such recommendations only have a persuasive value.
The top court delivered a significant verdict outlining the powers of federal units in a democratic set up. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 11:53 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

NEW DELHI: The Union government and states have equal and co-ordinate power to legislate on matters of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, delivering a significant verdict outlining the powers of federal units in a democratic set up.

A bench, headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, interpreted the pertinent legal provisions to further hold that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and states, and that such recommendations only have a persuasive value.

The court pointed out that there are no provisions in the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 (GST Act) that deal with situations where there is repugnancy between the laws drawn up by the Centre and states, and it is for the GST Council to advise them suitably whenever such occasions arise.

“The Union and state legislatures have simultaneous powers to legislate on GST and constitution does not envisage a repugnancy provision and GST council must work in harmonious manner to achieve workable solution,” held the court.

The court ruling came while upholding a 2020 decision of the Gujarat high court to quash the levy of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on the importers on ocean freight under reverse charge.

In Mohit Minerals Pvt Ltd Vs Union of India, the Gujarat high court held that no tax is leviable under the IGST Act, 2007, on the ocean freight for the services provided by a person located in a non-taxable territory by way of transportation of goods by a vessel from a place outside India up to the customs station of clearance in India. The levy and collection of tax of such ocean freight under the impugned Notifications is not permissible in law, said the high court.

The central government introduced the Notification No.8 of 2017 – ITax (Rate) in June 2017 notifying that the IGST at the rate of 5% will be leviable on the service of transport of goods in a vessel. This notification was quashed by the high court.

Utkarsh Anand

Utkarsh Anand is Legal Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on law, judiciary and governance.

