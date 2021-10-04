Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Centre taking measures to tackle stubble burning: Union minister Bhupender Yadav
india news

Centre taking measures to tackle stubble burning: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav (PTI)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said steps are being taken to tackle the stubble burning issue at the onset of the season in Punjab and Haryana.

He said that the Centre has also received support from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to deal with the issue. Yadav, also the Union minister of labour and employment, interacted with media persons at Shram Bureau Bhawan in Chandigarh on the 101st foundation day celebration of the labour bureau.

While outlining the measures taken by the central government to reduce stubble burning, Yadav said, “Stubble is not waste anymore, it has economic viability as well. NTPC and other thermal power plants are purchasing the crop residue. Government has given around 700 crores to these states for the higher use of crop residue removal machines.”

Harvesting of paddy, the Kharif season, begins from October onwards. Farmers set their fields on fire to clear crop residue left behind after harvesting paddy, and before cultivating wheat and potatoes.

Yadav also said that some good experiments have also been conducted by private companies on the use of biological decomposition technology. These experiments have been conducted in Punjab as well. The Union minister also mentioned creating a straw-based animal feed for the Kutch region in Gujarat. “We have held meetings with states, and control rooms have also been set up,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

During the event, he flagged off the fieldwork of the Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES). “The ministry of labour and employment has entrusted the labour bureau with three major all India surveys –survey on migrant workers, all India quarterly establishment based employment survey (AQEES) and survey on domestic workers.”

The AQEES has been taken up by the labour bureau to provide frequent updates about the employment and related variables of establishment in both organised and unorganised segments of nine selected sectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As TMC inducts more leaders, Mamata Banerjee may lead anti-BJP alliance

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, among 3 arrested in drugs case; remanded to NCB custody

Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Pargat Singh spar on paddy procurement

The Week Ahead: Maha gears up for reopening of schools, religious places; RBI to take rate call
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP