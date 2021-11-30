Centre to hold review meet with states, UTs today over omicron variant

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will on Tuesday hold a review meeting with all states and Union territories over the omicron variant of coronavirus, people familiar with developments told Hindustan Times. The meeting is expected to take place at 10.30am, they added.

The scheduled meeting comes just a day after the Centre said on Monday no cases of the omicron variant have been detected in the country at present but pointed out that two clusters in Maharashtra and Karnataka are under investigation.

In Maharashtra, a resident of the Dombivali area in the Thane district, who came back from South Africa on November 24, has tested positive for Covid-19.

An official said on Sunday that it is not yet confirmed whether the man was carrying the variant. He underwent a Covid-19 test which returned positive,” the official added.

In Karnataka, the state government has ordered precautionary measures in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru which border neighbouring Kerala, as chief minister Basavaraj Bommai pointed out that there is high prevalence of Covid-19 among people coming to Karnataka from Kerala, Hindustan Times reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all citizens to remain vigilant against the variant, adding the Centre's priority is their good health.

As the discovery of omicron, which was first found in South Africa, started making global headlines last week, countries across the world are once again on high alert to prevent its outbreak.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), which earlier classified omicron as a variant of concern, warned on Monday that the variant poses 'very high' risk, adding it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

The WHO has said that amid scientists hunting evidence to understand this variant better, countries should accelerate vaccinations as quickly as possible.

