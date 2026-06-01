Centre to set up air-raid warning systems in 244 districts, IAF experts to be roped in

The Centre is working to set up modern air-raid warning systems across India’s vulnerable districts under the Air Raid Warning System (ARWS) project and has begun recruiting former Indian Air Force (IAF) officers with expertise in air defence operations to lead the initiative, according to officials aware of the matter.

Documents seen by HT showed that the Directorate General (Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards), a federal agency under the Home Ministry, is leading the project and hiring experts from the IAF.(AP Representative)

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When complete, the project will ensure that all 244 vulnerable districts (mostly near the borders) have a standard, modern, and fully functional warning network to alert civilians in the event of aerial threats, including drones, missiles, and aircraft.

“The project will ensure that there is a standard air warning system on the ground in accordance with what the civil defence manual mentions. The initiative to establish a new warning system was proposed just after Operation Sindoor last year. The use of drones in warfare mandates having air defence warning systems for civilians. Once this is established, the training of the civilian volunteers too will be tweaked in keeping with the changes over the years and learning from Operation Sindoor,” an official aware of the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} HT had on July 14, 2025, reported that after completion of the drills, held on May 7, April 22 and June 30 against the backdrop of a looming war with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, an internal assessment found that most air-raid warning systems were found to be faulty; the ones that existed were non-functional and had to be replaced with temporary sirens. “vintage, old, needed review and done in a slapdash manner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT had on July 14, 2025, reported that after completion of the drills, held on May 7, April 22 and June 30 against the backdrop of a looming war with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, an internal assessment found that most air-raid warning systems were found to be faulty; the ones that existed were non-functional and had to be replaced with temporary sirens. “vintage, old, needed review and done in a slapdash manner.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Documents seen by HT showed that the Directorate General (Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards), a federal agency under the Home Ministry, is leading the project and hiring experts from the IAF who have worked extensively in air defence operations, radar systems and air-raid warning procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Documents seen by HT showed that the Directorate General (Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards), a federal agency under the Home Ministry, is leading the project and hiring experts from the IAF who have worked extensively in air defence operations, radar systems and air-raid warning procedures. {{/usCountry}}

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The experts leading the project will be former IAF officers with a rank not below wing commander (equivalent to an army lieutenant colonel).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama ...Read More Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions. Read Less

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