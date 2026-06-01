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Centre to set up air-raid warning systems in 244 districts, IAF experts to be roped in

The project will ensure that all 244 vulnerable districts have a standard, modern, and fully functional warning network to alert in the event of aerial threats

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 06:41 am IST
By Prawesh Lama
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The Centre is working to set up modern air-raid warning systems across India’s vulnerable districts under the Air Raid Warning System (ARWS) project and has begun recruiting former Indian Air Force (IAF) officers with expertise in air defence operations to lead the initiative, according to officials aware of the matter.

Documents seen by HT showed that the Directorate General (Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards), a federal agency under the Home Ministry, is leading the project and hiring experts from the IAF.(AP Representative)

When complete, the project will ensure that all 244 vulnerable districts (mostly near the borders) have a standard, modern, and fully functional warning network to alert civilians in the event of aerial threats, including drones, missiles, and aircraft.

“The project will ensure that there is a standard air warning system on the ground in accordance with what the civil defence manual mentions. The initiative to establish a new warning system was proposed just after Operation Sindoor last year. The use of drones in warfare mandates having air defence warning systems for civilians. Once this is established, the training of the civilian volunteers too will be tweaked in keeping with the changes over the years and learning from Operation Sindoor,” an official aware of the matter said.

The experts leading the project will be former IAF officers with a rank not below wing commander (equivalent to an army lieutenant colonel).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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