Centre trying to erase Indira’s sacrifices: Congress

Accusing the central government of trying to erase former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s memory, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday slammed the Centre’s decision of merging the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti with that of National War Memorial.

While participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Chowdhury said that even though the government has decided to celebrate the dates associated with religious icons and personalities, it would be better to imbibe their teachings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the said proceedings in the House.

“Earlier, the government had said that the flames at Amar Jawan Jyoti under the India Gate canopy and the one at National War Memorial would burn simultaneously. But still the two flames were merged,” he said. “Efforts are on to erase Gandhi’s memory. Something which is etched in the hearts cannot be erased,” he said, adding that her sacrifice would not be forgotten.

Alleging that “bogus depiction” of history was confusing the people, he said all Muslims should not be equated with Aurangzeb and all Hindus with Jaichand.

