Centre turns down SC advice on uniform vaccine pricing

After the Supreme Court’s suggestion to do away with differential pricing for Covid-19 vaccines between the Centre and states, the central government on Sunday said there was “little room for judicial interference” in these matters at the time of a pandemic. In an affidavit submitted on Sunday night, the Centre maintained that the vaccination drive for those between 18 and 44 was approved after requests by states and that the Centre persuaded manufacturers to supply vaccines to states at uniform prices. “It is pertinent to note that the Central government by nature of its large vaccination programme, places large purchase orders for vaccines as opposed to the state governments and/or private hospitals and therefore, this reality has some reflection in the prices negotiated,” the Centre said in the affidavit while turning down the suggestion for uniform pricing.