The Centre has asked importers of pulses to disclose their stocks at warehouses and ports every week and cautioned the industry against hoarding and speculative trading, amid rising prices of pigeon pea (tur) and split chickpea (chana). The move comes as retail prices of major pulses have risen over the past year. (HT File Photo/ Representational)

At a meeting on November 13, chaired by consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare, the government expressed serious concern over the increase in prices of the two pulses and stressed the need for transparency and stability in the domestic market, according to an advisory issued by the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) to its members.

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The association has asked members to declare all stocks held at warehouses and ports on the designated government portal and update their positions every Friday. It also cautioned traders against speculative activities, hoarding and practices that could lead to artificial price increases.

Prices of pulses rise The move comes as retail prices of major pulses have risen over the past year. The all-India average retail price of pigeon pea stood at ₹135.21 per kg on November 15, up 18.07% from ₹114.52 a year earlier, according to data from the department of consumer affairs. Black gram (urad) prices rose 11.58% to ₹126.71 per kg, while split chickpea prices increased 9.49% to ₹94.63 per kg.

Prices have also increased over the past month. Pigeon pea rose 3.58% and split chickpea 3.2% between October 15 and November 15.

Separately, southern states feeling the pinch have started imposing restrictions. Tamil Nadu government has imposed stock limits on pigeon pea and black gram for three months from November 13 to ensure adequate supplies and availability at reasonable prices.