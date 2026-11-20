Thirteen officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department have been suspended over alleged irregularities involving ₹19.17 crore in construction of 24 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Bijapur district, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said on Thursday. The suspended officials include three executive engineers, six assistant engineers and four sub-engineers. (Representative file photo)

The probe found that several roads meant to connect around 40 villages remained incomplete despite full payments being made to contractors, allegedly on the basis of false progress entries uploaded on the Centre’s online portal, Sharma, who holds the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, said.

The suspended officials include three executive engineers, six assistant engineers and four sub-engineers. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against them, while action is also being taken against five retired officials, he said.

An investigation by a team of superintending engineers found that departmental records showed nearly 218km of earthwork had been completed, while field inspections found work on only around 116km, which was also of substandard quality. Excess payments of around ₹19.17 crore were detected in earthwork, moorum and other construction activities, Sharma said.

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Show-cause notices have been issued to 15 contractors for recovery of the excess payments. Notices were also issued to 25 departmental officials and employees over the irregularities, of whom 13 have been suspended, he said.

Sharma alleged that false entries were uploaded on the national portal to show the roads as completed, resulting in payments despite incomplete construction. He said the government would recover the excess amount from contractors and file first information reports (FIR) wherever necessary, adding that the role of other officials was also being examined.

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The government has decided to re-tender 45 roads in Bijapur and 23 in Sukma, with construction targeted for completion by March 2027. Five superintending engineers have been assigned to inspect the roads and monitor construction progress and quality.

The state has set a target to complete 148 incomplete roads across Bastar division’s seven districts by March 31, 2027, Sharma said.