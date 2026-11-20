C’garh: 13 officials suspended over ₹19.17 cr irregularities in Bijapur road works
The probe found that several roads meant to connect around 40 villages remained incomplete despite full payments being made to contractors, allegedly on basis of false progress entries
Thirteen officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department have been suspended over alleged irregularities involving ₹19.17 crore in construction of 24 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Bijapur district, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said on Thursday.
The probe found that several roads meant to connect around 40 villages remained incomplete despite full payments being made to contractors, allegedly on the basis of false progress entries uploaded on the Centre’s online portal, Sharma, who holds the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio, said.
The suspended officials include three executive engineers, six assistant engineers and four sub-engineers. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against them, while action is also being taken against five retired officials, he said.
An investigation by a team of superintending engineers found that departmental records showed nearly 218km of earthwork had been completed, while field inspections found work on only around 116km, which was also of substandard quality. Excess payments of around ₹19.17 crore were detected in earthwork, moorum and other construction activities, Sharma said.
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Show-cause notices have been issued to 15 contractors for recovery of the excess payments. Notices were also issued to 25 departmental officials and employees over the irregularities, of whom 13 have been suspended, he said.
Sharma alleged that false entries were uploaded on the national portal to show the roads as completed, resulting in payments despite incomplete construction. He said the government would recover the excess amount from contractors and file first information reports (FIR) wherever necessary, adding that the role of other officials was also being examined.
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The government has decided to re-tender 45 roads in Bijapur and 23 in Sukma, with construction targeted for completion by March 2027. Five superintending engineers have been assigned to inspect the roads and monitor construction progress and quality.
The state has set a target to complete 148 incomplete roads across Bastar division’s seven districts by March 31, 2027, Sharma said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More