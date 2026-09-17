Jhiram Valley massacre: All 10 convicts get death penalty 13 years after Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Wednesday sentenced all 10 convicts in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case to death, 13 years after an ambush on a Congress Parivartan Yatra convoy in Bastar killed 27 people, including senior Congress leaders, and injured more than 35. The Maoists ambushed the Congress convoy on NH-221 in Jhiram Valley in Darbha ahead of the 2013 Chhattisgarh assembly elections. (PTI/File)

Special judge Ajay Singh Rajput had convicted the 10 accused on September 5 and reserved the order on the quantum of punishment.

NIA counsel Dinesh Panigrahi confirmed that the court awarded the death penalty to all 10 convicts. “The court has awarded the death penalty to all 10 convicts,” Panigrahi said.

Defence lawyer Arvind Choudhary said the defence was not satisfied with the verdict and would challenge it in the high court.

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The convicts are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam, Sumitra Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandavi, Kosa Kavasi, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Sanna and Mahadev Nag. Pramila Modiyam and Sumitra Punem Modiyam are the two women among those convicted.

The NIA, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the court found them guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Maoists ambushed the Congress convoy on NH-221 in Jhiram Valley in Darbha ahead of the 2013 Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The attack began with an IED blast, followed by indiscriminate firing and grenade attacks. Twenty-four people were killed on the spot and more than 35 civilians and police personnel were injured. Three of the injured later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to 27, the NIA said.

Those killed included then state Congress president Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh Patel, former Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma, former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla and senior Congress leader and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.