Fire on 5th floor of CGO complex building, 24 fire engines rushed in

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a building at the CGO complex in central Delhi on Wednesday morning. Twenty-four fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

The fire started at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan in the CGO complex around 8.30am in the morning. Delhi’s chief fire officer Atul Garg said no casualties have been reported so far. The building houses several government offices and is located near Lodhi Road.

Officials said the fire has been brought under control and cooling operation is underway.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:28 IST