Chadha's anti-defection bill that could've stopped his AAP-BJP switch, wanted law against 'nefarious floor-crossing'

In August 2022, Raghav Chadha stood in the Rajya Sabha as a newly elected AAP MP from Punjab and introduced a Private Member Bill calling for stricter anti-defection laws. He spoke against what he called “nefarious floor crossing by legislators in total disregard of the democratic wishes of the electorate who returned them”.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha speaks in his video message about why he quit the AAP and joined the BJP, on Monday.(ANI Video Grab)

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He said he wanted to see "the prevention of horse-trading" of elected lawmakers, and argued that tightening the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution would erase a “blot on our democracy”.

Less than four years later, on April 25, 2026, Chadha led six Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs in switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The defection was made possible by the very provision he had once sought to amend — the two-thirds threshold under the existing anti-defection law.

Also read | AAP's ‘marriage’ jibe after Chadha's ‘toxic’ charge: ‘Because this party made you MP’

Two-third to three-fourth: What Chadha wanted

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{{^usCountry}} Under the current law, a group of lawmakers wishing to switch parties must number at least two-thirds of their party's strength in the House to avoid disqualification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the current law, a group of lawmakers wishing to switch parties must number at least two-thirds of their party's strength in the House to avoid disqualification. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the case of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, the threshold was seven. Chadha, along with six others met that number exactly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the case of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, the threshold was seven. Chadha, along with six others met that number exactly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his 2022 bill, Chadha had proposed raising that threshold from two-thirds to three-fourths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his 2022 bill, Chadha had proposed raising that threshold from two-thirds to three-fourths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under that proposed amendment, the minimum number required to defect without disqualification would have been eight — one more than the seven who actually switched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under that proposed amendment, the minimum number required to defect without disqualification would have been eight — one more than the seven who actually switched. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His bill also proposed barring defecting lawmakers from contesting elections for six years. The bill was never passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His bill also proposed barring defecting lawmakers from contesting elections for six years. The bill was never passed. {{/usCountry}}

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Chadha had also proposed that defecting lawmakers be required to appear before the House Chair within a week of withdrawing support from their original party.

He cited data from the transparency organisation Association of Democratic Reforms showing that over 100 MPs and MLAs had joined the BJP between 2016 and 2021, including Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose switch brought down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha MPs (clockwise from top left) Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Rajinder Gupta, who switched from AAP to BJP. (PTI)

AAP wants ‘recall’, Chadha wanted law for that too

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The AAP has said it will seek disqualification of the seven MPs, but the Rajya Sabha chairman has already accepted the “merger” request.

The party's remaining legal option would be to pursue the matter in court.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has separately sought an appointment with the President of India to demand the "recall" of the six defectors elected from the state.

The demand draws on a mechanism that Chadha himself pitched in Parliament in February 2026 — just two months before his defection.

In that pitch, Chadha had argued that voters should have the right to remove non-performing elected representatives before the end of their term. "Five years is too long. There is no profession where you underperform for five years with zero consequences," he'd said.

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For Rajya Sabha MPs, the term is in fact six years, longer than that for Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs.

However, former advocate general of Punjab, Ashok Aggarwal, has said that no such provision exists in the Constitution. "Recall is not a provision available in the Constitution under any schedule at all. There is no question of recall," he said.

The AAP, which was founded in 2012, has now been reduced to six MPs in Parliament after the defection — three MPs in each House.

The party faces Punjab assembly elections next year, where the Bhagwant Mann government will seek a second term. Six of the MPs who switched sides are from Punjab, and the party now has a lone RS MP from the state.

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Chadha, who was AAP's national spokesperson, is now reported to be in line for a union ministerial position with the BJP, according to some reports.

As for his bills for a higher threshold for defection, and the Right to Recall, those did not proceed to a vote. Private members' bills rarely do.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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