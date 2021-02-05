Farmers who have been protesting against three farm laws passed by Parliament last year have called for a three-hour, all-India 'chakka jam' on Saturday. The Congress has extended its support to the chakka jam.

This is the farmers' first major event after Republic Day tractor march which ended up in violent clashes with Delhi Police. Though farmers' unions have promised that the Chakka Jam will be peaceful and outside Delhi, Delhi Police, Haryana Police are tightening their security arrangements.

Here is all you need to know about the Chakka Jam

> It will be observed from 12 noon to 3pm.

> National and state highways will be blocked, the Samayukt Kisan Morcha has said. It has said that the chakka jam will be held nationwide.

> Emergency and essential services will not be stopped anywhere.

> But if you happen to travel on a highway on Saturday between 12 and 3pm, you will probably get stuck.

> Farmers have said they will provide food and water to those stuck at chakka jam.

> There will be no chakka jam in Delhi after what happened on Republic Day. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also exempt from this protest as farmers from these two states may need to travel towards Delhi's protest sites. All roads leading to Delhi will remain open except where the protests are going on.

> The chakka jam is a symbolic protest of the farmers against internet suspension at protest sites.