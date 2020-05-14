e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chandauli records first Covid-19 case, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh now affected by coronavirus

Chandauli records first Covid-19 case, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh now affected by coronavirus

Four more people died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the state to 86.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 09:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Traffic congestion seen near a railway crossing during Covid-19 lockdown, in Asti Road, Lucknow, on Tuesday.
Traffic congestion seen near a railway crossing during Covid-19 lockdown, in Asti Road, Lucknow, on Tuesday.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Phoro)
         

The entire Uttar Pradesh is now under the grip of coronavirus, after Chandauli reported a Covid-19 positive cases, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported.

Chandauli was the only district (out of 75 in Uttar Pradesh) where no single case of Covid-19 was registered.

The state saw 116 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, which pushed the overall tally in the state to 3,758. Out of these, 2,514 cases have been reported from nine districts, namely, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

Four more people died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the state to 86. Out of these four, two died in Moradabad, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Out of the total fatalities, the maximum 24 deaths has been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti, it said.

Of the total 3,758 cases, 1,965 were treated and discharged while 1,707 are under treatment, a release from Uttar Pradesh health department said.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday that the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the state since Tuesday evening.

“We are emphasising on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in UP. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment,” he added.

Prasad also said that said that the recovery rate was increasing which was a good sign.

tags
top news
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In