Chandauli records first Covid-19 case, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh now affected by coronavirus

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 09:52 IST

The entire Uttar Pradesh is now under the grip of coronavirus, after Chandauli reported a Covid-19 positive cases, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported.

Chandauli was the only district (out of 75 in Uttar Pradesh) where no single case of Covid-19 was registered.

The state saw 116 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, which pushed the overall tally in the state to 3,758. Out of these, 2,514 cases have been reported from nine districts, namely, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

Four more people died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the state to 86. Out of these four, two died in Moradabad, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Out of the total fatalities, the maximum 24 deaths has been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti, it said.

Of the total 3,758 cases, 1,965 were treated and discharged while 1,707 are under treatment, a release from Uttar Pradesh health department said.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday that the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the state since Tuesday evening.

“We are emphasising on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in UP. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment,” he added.

Prasad also said that said that the recovery rate was increasing which was a good sign.