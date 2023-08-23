Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon's south pole. Latest Updates

Chandrayaan-3 is set to make a historic landing on Wednesday at 6.04 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday and said that they will organise a live telecast of the landing process, which will begin at 5.20 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi from South Africa, watches live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's touchdown on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

ISRO on Tuesday said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was on schedule and the systems were undergoing regular checks.

ISRO on Wednesday said, “All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST”

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Chandrayaan-3 landing:

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "Successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a powerful display of capabilities and power of new India. Under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and guidance, ISRO scientists did what no one could do. Moon's south pole was impossible for the world until now, but our visionary scientists have made it possible. With the pure emotion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and greetings to the nation for this success." Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: "Arey Waah, Maza aa gya! Look, the Moon has came more closer to us. It's a moment of joy as Tiranga gets hoisted on Moon. After landing on the Moon succcessfully Chandrayaan-3 is reflecting India's presence on the Lunar surface. On this great occasion, I express gratitude towards ISRO and its scientists as we have got this achievement owing to their skills, courage and brilliance...," says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Chandrayaan-3 Top Updates: “We are really excited...We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy,” Former ISRO chief, K Sivan said as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon. Chandrayaan-3 Top Updates: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “And we did it for less than half the budget of the Hollywood space movie ‘Interstellar’! ISRO has made space accessible to the Global South. And PM Modi is right to say India's achievement is for all of humanity. That's the right spirit and the right message to convey: not Indian triumphalism but India's all-inclusive vision for the world.” Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: Success of Chandrayaan-3 is collective success of every Indian, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest Updates: ISRO's achievement reflects saga of continuity, is truly fantastic, matter of pride that entire world looking up to ISRO, says Congress party as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: "While the world fantasises about the moon, we have actually felt the moon...the world dreams of the moon, and we have seen the dream getting converted into reality…sky is not the limit", says Union Minister Jitendra Singh as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’, says Chandrayaan-3 upon landing safely on Moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-3 Latest: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda clap as Chandrayaan-3 successfully makes soft landing on Lunar South Pole. Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: "India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity," says PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission success. Chandrayaan-3 landing Latest Updates: "No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there," says PM Modi on the soft landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 landing Latest Updates: "Congratulations to the 140 crore Indians," posts UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Chandrayaan-3 lander module makes soft landing on the Moon surface. Chandrayaan-3 landing Latest Updates: Sweets distributed at the Embassy of India in United States as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India," says PM Narendra Modi on the soft landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: "Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon," says PM Modi as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon. PM Modi addresses the nation as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon. Vande mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai reveres ISRO Mission Operation Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon's south pole, India becomes first country to do so. Chandrayaan-3 less than 500 meters away from the moon, velocity nearly zero. Chandrayaan-3 less than 100 meters away from the moon. Chandrayaan-3 right above the landing site, likely to hover for a few seconds. Chandrayaan-3 enters vertical descent phase 1. Chandrayaan 3 outperforms Chandrayaan 2, India's 2nd lunar mission's connection was lost above 2km. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest Updates: At the end of third phase, lander to be around 800 meters away from the moon and velocity to be nearly zero. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest Updates: Vikram Lander on automatic mode. Enters in the third phase, lander is following the projected graph perfectly. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest Updates: PM Modi connects to ISRO via video conferencing from South Africa, where he is visiting for BRICS Summit. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest Updates: Vikram Lander less than 20km from moon surface Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest Updates: Landing completely nominal, horizontal velocity decreasing. Next phase, attitude hold phase, will be for around 10 secs. Currently, lander is in the middle of rough breaking phase. Chandrayaan-3 Landing updates: Lander module will be brought down from 30km to 7.4km in first phase Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest updates: Vikram Lander in first phase of its power descent, all going normal, shows graph Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest updates: Mission on intended tragictory, rough braking face started Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest updates: Vikram Lander begins power descent. Chandrayaan-3 Latest Updates: Vikram Lander's current speed is above 6,000km. Chandrayaan-3 has to decrease its speed from about 1.68km/s (6,048km/hr) horizontally, changing direction to make the craft vertical and finally bringing it to zero after making a soft landing on the lunar surface. ISRO Chairman S Somanath was present at the Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission soft landing on the Moon. Union Space Minister Jitendra Singh watches the landing of the Chandryaan-3 lander from ISRO's viewing gallery. ISRO began LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 lander at 5:20pm. Students in several Indian cities including Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam's Guwahati have gathered to watch the live screening of Chandrayaan-3. The three pillars of Chandrayaan-3 mission are: ISRO’s ISTRAC (Indian Space Research Organisation’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command) centre in Bengaluru and its mission control facility or MOX will be the pillars supporting the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Senior Scientist CSIR Satyanarayana speaking on Chandryaan-3's landing on Wednesday said, “We are going to join the elite group of four (countries) touching the Moon's surface... Failures gives lessons. We've learnt a lot...They (ISRO) have taken enough cautions to have a soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 over the Moon's surface.” Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday participated in a special ‘ardas’ at Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib or the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon. Senior scientific officer at Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru Dr Anand, speaking on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) moon mission Chandrayaan-3, said that no issues had been seen in any instrument on the lander, which is set to land on the moon on Wednesday around 6:05 pm. He added that ISRO was “very well prepared” for the mission. Speaking on Chandrayaan-3, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, “It is a proud moment for India because the emphasis has been given to engineering technology in the country since independence...I want to give my best wishes to the scientists & I pray for the success of Chandrayaan-3...” Can the landing be postponed? In case of 'unfavourable conditions' an ISRO scientist said that the landing may be postponed to August 27. However, he affirmed that the lander should not face any problems today.

