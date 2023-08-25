Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover comes out of Vikram lander, walks on Moon, ISRO shares video

Chandrayaan 3: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the much anticipated video of Pragyan rover comes out Vikram lander, walks on Moon. Video out Pragyan rover coming out of Vikram lander

Chandrayaan-3 mission detailed timeline

Here is the detailed timeline of all the developments in the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

• July 6: ISRO announces Mission Chandrayaan-3 launch date of July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.

• July 7: Successful vehicle electrical tests completed.

• July 11: Comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concludes.

• July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle launches Chandrayaan-3 into designated orbit.

• July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

• July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre places Chandrayaan-3 at 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

• July 22: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre establishes spacecraft in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

• July 25: Another successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.

• August 1: Chandrayaan-3 inserted into translunar orbit (288 km x 369328 km).

• August 5: Successful lunar orbit insertion (164 km x 18074 km).

• August 6: Lunar orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km.

• August 9: ISRO carefully moves the spacecraft's path lower in its orbit around the moon. It has achieved a lunar orbit of 174 km x 1437 km

• August 14: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the moon's surface in another controlled bringing it in a orbit of 150 km x 177 km

• August 16: The Indian spacecraft performs the fifth and final Moon-bound manoeuvre positioning itself in a near circular Lunar orbit of 163*153 km.

• August 17: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, gets separated from its propulsion system.

• August 18: Chandrayaan 3 successfully completed a 'deboosting' operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km

• August 20: The Chandrayaan-3 will make the final orbit adjustment by reducing it to be around 134*25 km, the farthest and nearest point from the moon respectively.

• August 23: ISRO marked history with the successful landing of the Vikram lander. All the systems are performing as intended.

