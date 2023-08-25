Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Pragyan rover mobility operations commence on Moon

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: India on Wednesday became the first nation to have landed near the Moon's south pole. It also became the fourth nation to land a spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3 – on the lunar surface, marking a monumental moment for the country's space advancements. A screenshot shows the surface of the Moon captured by Lander Imager Camera aboard ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 before its successful touchdown.(PTI)

Following Vikram Lander's successful touchdown on the Moon, Pragyan rover rolled out and “walked” on its surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday. It has commenced its mobility operations and will collect critical data about the elemental composition of the Moon over the next 13 days as part of its mission. The lander will also study the lunar surface.

Post that, Chandrayaan-3 will become inactive without Sun, but may come back to life when the sun rises again, giving a boost to this mission.

