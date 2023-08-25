Lucknow youth helped select landing spot for Chandrayaan 3

When Chandrayan-3 touched down on the surface of the moon, Abdullah Suhail, a young man from Lucknow was jubilant and celebrating with his team. Suhail, a data scientist working with the High Resolution Data Processing Division of ISRO was among the chosen few to select a landing spot for Chandrayaan-3. Abdullah Suhail (HT Photo)

An alumnus of City Montessori School, Indira Nagar and Mahanagar Campuses, Suhail has brought laurels for the city with his contribution. Born to an engineer father and highly qualified mother, he is the second of three siblings.

Quoting its former student, CMS, in a press note said, “Today, what we have achieved, is the result of collective effort of the entire team and the entire credit goes to them. We now have to set our eyes on bigger goals. There are so many unexplored planets and we cannot rule out the possibility of life in space yet.”

He goes on to say, “I completed Class 10 from CMS Indira Nagar and thereafter, did my Class 12 from CMS Mahanagar campus.”

Suhail’s father, Suhail Zinjinani, talking about his son, said, “My son wanted to become an engineer since his childhood. He achieved cent percent marks in Mathematics in Class 12 and went on to do B Tech in Computer Engineering. He further qualified PCS and then did his M.Tech/PhD from JNU. Thereafter, he applied at ISRO where there was an opening and got selected.”

CMS founder, Jagdish Gandhi congratulated Abdulla Suhail on his outstanding achievement and wished him more success in the service of the country.

