Post Chandrayaan 3 success, video of ISRO chief partying goes viral

Following Chandrayaan-3's monumental achievement of positioning India as the first country to successfully land on the Moon's southern pole, social media has been abuzz with the reappearance of an old video featuring ISRO chief S Somanath. In the video, the ISRO chief is seen dancing with his colleagues. The video was shared on X by a user on Wednesday night. The timing of the video's resurgence prompted online enthusiasts to conclude that it could be taken from a candid moment amid festivities that followed the historic Moon landing. The video was shared with the caption, “Chief Dr S. Somanath & team ISRO.” ISRO Chief Somnath seen shaking a leg.(X/Megh Updates)

People have reacted to the video by hailing the ISRO for the success of its moon mission. “I was literally thinking, post-touchdown at the moon when the party will be thrown for Team Chandrayaan. Either on Wednesday or Thursday. Here is the answer. Thanks for the proud moment,” a comment read.

“Congratulations to Chief Dr. S. Somanath and the entire ISRO team on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3! This is a major milestone in India's space exploration journey and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team,” wrote another user.

While a third user wrote, “This is not from today.”

Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday. India scripted history by becoming the first country to land on the Moon's south pole and the fourth country to set its foot on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14. Before India, only the United States, Russia, and China achieved a soft-landing on the lunar surface. Speaking about why India chose the Moon's South Pole for landing ISRO Chief Somnath said, “South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun. There is a potential to have more scientific content.”

“Scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond.”

