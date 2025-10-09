Chaos in Kerala assembly over Sabarimala gold-plating row, 3 UDF MLAs suspended

The Sabarimala gold-plating controversy once again rocked the Kerala assembly on Thursday, with the Congress-led Opposition disrupting proceedings over alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of the ‘Dwarapalaka’ (guardian deity) idols at the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Opposition leaders hold a protest over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy in the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

The dispute revolves around claims that the gold-plated coverings on the ‘Dwarapalaka’ idols were lighter than before, an issue that surfaced during Kerala high court proceedings after a fresh round of gold-plating was reportedly carried out without the court’s knowledge.

The uproar forced Speaker AN Shamseer to briefly adjourn the House, after which the UDF staged a boycott of the proceedings.

Tensions escalated when opposition MLAs clashed with the assembly’s watch-and-ward personnel, resulting in the hospitalisation of the chief marshal.

Responding to the incident, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said, “The chief marshal is being unfairly portrayed. This is not the same person who had issued a fake injury certificate in the past.”

He also accused the Speaker of bias, stating, “You are okay with whatever the ministers say, but you keep interrupting when I am speaking.”

The Opposition demanded action against those responsible for the alleged sale of the original idols for a significant sum and called for the resignation of Devaswom minister VN Vasavan and the dissolution of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Satheesan warned, “Till then, we will continue with our protest,” as UDF members held up a banner reading “gold turned into copper” near the Speaker’s podium and shouted slogans against the ruling front.

Parliamentary affairs minister MB Rajesh condemned the Opposition’s actions, accusing Satheesan of encouraging violence.

He said, “This statement by Satheesan indicates that he is justifying the violence by the UDF MLAs.” Rajesh dismissed allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, noting, “The CM did not name anyone,” in reference to Vijayan’s earlier remarks mocking the short stature of an opposition MLA, which he linked to the legislator’s behavior during Assembly disruptions.

The controversy has disrupted assembly proceedings since Monday, when UDF members first raised the issue and demanded the resignation of the Devaswom minister.

On Wednesday, opposition MLAs scuffled with watch-and-ward personnel and later boycotted the House.

Following Thursday’s protests, three UDF MLAs, Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph, were suspended for the remainder of the session for violating Assembly rules.

Rajesh, who moved the motion, said, “The suspension was necessary due to repeated violations of House rules during the opposition’s protest,” and the motion was passed in the absence of the opposition, who had boycotted proceedings over the Sabarimala gold-plating issue.