Chargesheet filed against 7 for mob lynching Manipuri musician in Delhi over noise complaint

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have filed a chargesheet in Saket court against seven persons in connection with the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village in September, officers said.

Chongtham Vikram Singh was allegedly fatally assaulted by a group of men after he objected to commotion they were creating near his house (X )

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Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men, including a juvenile, on September 6 after he objected to noise and commotion outside his house. The chargesheet has been filed under sections of criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more people (mob lynching), murder and house-trespass.

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Police have named 19-year-old Bharat Kumar, 26-year-old Pramod, 22-year-old Ramzan Khan, 21-year-old Deepanshu, 32-year-old Mohan Vishwakarma, 36-year-old Vijay, and 26-year-old Mannu in the chargesheet. A juvenile was also apprehended in the case.

The incident

According to police, the incident took place when Chongtham Vikram Singh stepped out of his apartment to dispose of waste and saw a group of men making noise at an eatery opposite his house.

When he objected, the men allegedly chased him from the ground floor to the third floor of the building and assaulted him in front of his 20-year-old son.

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{{^usCountry}} A postmortem examination in the case had found that Singh died of haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries to his chest and abdomen. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12.25am on the day of the incident in an unconscious and unresponsive state and died at around 6.32am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A postmortem examination in the case had found that Singh died of haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries to his chest and abdomen. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12.25am on the day of the incident in an unconscious and unresponsive state and died at around 6.32am. {{/usCountry}}

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The report documented multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back, fractures of several ribs on both sides, and a laceration of the spleen. It also recorded around two litres of blood and 160 grams of clotted blood in the abdominal cavity.

HT had earlier reported that the FIR stated Singh had been threatened by the same group when he previously objected to the noise.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they wanted to “teach him a lesson” but did not expect the assault to turn fatal. The accused reportedly worked as eatery staff and delivery executives.

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Police have been examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was a racial angle to the killing.