‘Chased, beaten with hockey sticks’: Haryana bodybuilder killed after row over selfie, improper language

A 26-year-old professional bodybuilder from Rohtak was beaten to death after a late-night altercation at a wedding in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, police said on Sunday. Bodybuilder killed after fight over "woman harassment" at wedding in Haryana’s Bhiwani(X/@HateDetectors)

The victim, identified as Rohit Dhankhar of Humayunpur village, died at PGIMS Rohtak on Saturday after being assaulted by a group of men armed with rods and hockey sticks, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, the incident began with a dispute over a selfie at the wedding venue on Friday night.

Bhiwani Sadar SHO Vikas said a group of youths had been “taking selfies in the complex where the wedding was taking place” and were asked to step aside to allow women to pass. The objection triggered a heated argument with Dhankar and his friend Jatin.

Assaulted after a car chase

Jatin, who had accompanied Dhankhar to the wedding, said the group “thrashed his friend with rods and hockey sticks” until he collapsed. Dhankar was rushed to a hospital in Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

“We were at the wedding. There we saw some people using improper language and we pointed out to them that girls were around... After one hour, when we left, they intercepted us,” PTI quoted the friend as saying.

He said the assailants smashed their car windows and chased them as they tried to flee. “Ahead, a rail crossing gate was closed and they drove their car in front of ours and blocked our way,” Jatin said, adding that the men then dragged Dhankar out and beat him mercilessly.

Meanwhile, the bodybuilder’s family claimed he was attacked for objecting to the harassment of women at the wedding. His uncle Satish said the confrontation began “over improper language” used by some youths.

Hunt on for over a dozen accused

SHO Vikas said the group that attacked Dhankar appeared to number more than a dozen. A case of murder has been registered, and four individuals have been named in the FIR, while others are yet to be identified.

The officer said the same youths who argued with Dhankar at the wedding were seen jeering at the duo near their car before the chase began.

Notably, the gym trainer and competitive bodybuilder, had earned several national and state-level medals. His family said he had been honoured in 2016 by former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his achievements.

The news agency report further said that he was the sole breadwinner of his household and is survived by his mother and sister.