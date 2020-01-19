Chattisgarh govt switches to ration cards from Ayushman cards for free health benefits

india

Availing free health benefits in Chhattisgarh will be now a shade easier for all ration card holder families under Dr Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojna. Now, a person will just have to present an identity proof along issued by the government along with ration card.

This move by the government — expected to help about 65 lakh families in the state — brings to an end the existing practice of mandatory smart cards and other cards issued for health benefits.

The new provision has come into force from January 17 this year in all the contracted hospitals.

The health minister has said that by taking this step, the government has decided to widen the pool of health beneficiaries and included those who do not have Ayushman card. “The reach of Ayushman cards and other smart cards was less in the state, so we decided to use Ration cards instead. It has been made mandatory to bring any one government identification card along with the ration card. About 65 lakh families of the state will benefit from this scheme as opposed to 45 lakhs previously,” health minister TS Singhdeo told Hindustan Times.

“In order to prove their identity, the patients seeking admission in contracted hospitals need to present either Aadhaar Card or any other such government identity card along with their existing priority, Antyodaya or other Ration Cards,” a statement released by the Chhattisgarh’s health ministry read.

Discarding the previous method, the government has also decided to remove the software database of all smart card holders, a statement released by the government stated. It added that this has been done to ensure technical support for the new method of providing health benefits.