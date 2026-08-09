'Cheer 4 Bharat': PM Modi meets CWG medal winners, shares new video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met members of the Indian contingent who won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and congratulated them for their performances at the multi-sport event.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Modi also shared a short video of his interaction with the athletes on Instagram, calling the meeting a special occasion and praising the sportspersons for making the country proud.
Modi's message to athletes
During his interaction with the medallists, Modi encouraged them to continue representing the country on the global stage.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
"Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat," the prime minister said.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
"Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat," the prime minister said.
{{/usCountry}}
Modi spoke to the athletes individually and congratulated them on their efforts and achievements at the Games.
Sakshi Chaudhary praises PM Modi
Among those who met the prime minister was boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won gold in the women's 51kg category.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Speaking about the interaction, Sakshi said, "Our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him, he is very humble."
India put up a strong showing at the Glasgow Games, returning with 39 medals, including 13 gold.
Indian boxers were among the standout performers at the Games, winning a record 10 medals for the country.
Sakshi was one of seven Indian boxers to claim gold at the Glasgow Games, underlining the strong performance of the country's boxing contingent.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/'Cheer 4 Bharat': PM Modi meets CWG medal winners, shares new video
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe