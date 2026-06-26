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Cheetals keep flying in Ladakh amid failure probe

Indian Army's Cheetal helicopters are flying in Ladakh despite a recent crash investigation, aiming to replace aging fleets with new helicopters in coming years.

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 06:04 pm IST
By Rahul Singh
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NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Cheetal helicopters continue to fly regular mountain sorties in the Ladakh sector, including the Siachen glacier, even as investigators examine a suspected technical failure that caused a recent crash, officials aware of the development said on Thursday.

(IAF file photo)

The investigation has zeroed in on a material failure in the transmission system of the single-engine helicopter that crashed near Leh’s Tangtse area on May 20, the officials said, asking not to be named. “The probe will identify which component in the transmission system failed after which corrective steps will be taken,” said one of the officials.

The Leh-based HQs 14 Corps, responsible for operations in the sector, operates around 25 Cheetals—a re-engined version of the workhorse Cheetah helicopter.

“The heavier advanced light helicopter Dhruv cannot be used for front-line duties in the Ladakh mountains. The Cheetals, which have an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, have been flying daily since the May 20 crash,” said another official. The two pilots—a lieutenant colonel and a major—and the third occupant Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of the Karu-based 3 Infantry Division, miraculously survived the crash with minor injuries, as first reported by HT.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) licence-produced 625 Cheetah and Chetak choppers for use across defence services. It no longer builds them but is responsible for their maintenance and repair. In 1970, HAL signed an agreement with French aerospace firm Aerospatiale to produce Cheetahs, eight years after it partnered with another French firm, Sud-Aviation (now Airbus), to manufacture Chetaks.

 
siachen glacier helicopter crash
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