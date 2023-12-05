Chennai Airport resumes operation after brief Cyclone Michaung shutdown

Chennai Airport has resumed its operations following a temporary shutdown due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung. The airport management reported that the rains have ceased, and the water levels have receded.

Chennai Airport runway inundated amid incessant rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there is no water stagnation on the runways and taxiways, four Crash Fire Tenders (CFTs) were deployed to clear the slush, and additional manpower was engaged in the cleaning work.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

All communication, navigation, surveillance (CNS), and air traffic management facilities are functioning normally. Airlines and other stakeholders have been informed to plan their operations accordingly. The air traffic management (ATM) will give priority to departures to facilitate the clearance of stranded passengers at the airport.

A total of 21 aircraft were on the ground with around 1500 passengers in the terminals before the resumption of operations.

The heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Michaung brought the city to a standstill and at least eight deaths were reported in rain-related incidents. Several areas of the city were submerged in knee-deep water and power outages were reported across Chennai since Monday morning. Schools, colleges, offices and banks were also closed on Monday and Tuesday in at least four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone-affected areas and inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital in Chennai.

In the latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided a critical update on the trajectory of the Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG," pronounced as MIGJAUM, currently positioned over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast. Cyclone Michaung – approximately 40 km northeast of Kavali, 80 km north-northeast of Nellore, 80 km south-southwest of Bapatla, and 140 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam as of 8.30am– was moving northward at a speed of 12 kmph.

Given its trajectory and proximity to the coast, some sections of the wall cloud region continue to extend over land, according to the Met department. The IMD anticipates that the system will maintain its nearly northward course, running parallel and in close proximity to the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclone is projected to make landfall close to Bapatla within the next 4 hours, the bulletin said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the time of landfall, Cyclone Michaung is expected to maintain its status as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed ranging between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail