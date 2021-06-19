Chennai faces prolonged power cuts, maintenance work on. All details here

Chennai residents may experience several power cuts throughout the first half of Saturday, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) takes on maintenance work, leading to a potential disruption in power supply. According to reports, TANGEDCO had informed in an official release on Friday that the power supply will remain snapped in several parts of Chennai from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, owing to maintenance work.

Among the regions in Chennai facing a power cut on Saturday are Adyar, Besant Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Pattabiram, Thirumullaivoyal, Velachery East, West and Central, IT Corridor, Puzhal, Stanley, Saidapet, Porur, Neelankarai, Pallavakkam, Guindy, KK Nagar, Manali New Town, and Melur, the reports said, citing the official release from TANGEDCO.

Although maintenance work in Chennai is slated to continue till 1pm, TANGEDO said that the power supply will be restored earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

TANGEDCO reportedly elaborated on the list of areas in Chennai that are looking at a power cut on Sunday due to maintenance work. Here's the list of regions:

Thirumullaivoyal: Lakshmipuram Koonimedu, Gandhi Nagar, and adjacent areas.

Pattabiram: Lakshmi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and adjacent areas.

IT Corridor: ETL area, Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam, Ezhil Nagar, Taramani, and adjacent areas.

Manali: Manali New Town, KGL Nagar, and adjacent areas.

Velachery East: Tansi Nagar, Anna Nagar Extension, Annai Indira Nagar, Anna Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar, and its extension, Balamurgan Street and Venus Colony.

Guindy: Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, TG Nagar and adjacent areas.

Saidapet: Rengarajapuram, Thomas Nagar, Kakkan Puram, and adjacent areas.

Neelankarai: Blue Beach Road, Sea View Avenue, Casuarina Drive, and adjacent areas