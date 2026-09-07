‘Girlfriend gives 0% interest…’: Chennai Metro FD ad sparks row over women ‘objectification’

An advertisement on fixed deposit by a co-operative credit society that was displayed on a metro in Chennai sparked a row after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, said it portrayed women as objects.

A fixed-deposit advertisement placed inside a Chennai Metro coach by THECOS faced swift political backlash over its controversial comparison between interest rates and personal relationships. (File Photo / PTI)

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The advertising campaign is an initiative of the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employee's Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (THECOS), a financial services organization that calls itself a “reliable service provider for transport employees of Tamil Nadu.”

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The poster within the metro bore the slogan: “Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.” The advertising campaign sought to emphasize the returns that customers would get from the fixed deposits offered by the society through the use of an insulting message.

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, a DMK MP, was among the first to criticise the campaign, asking the Chennai Metro Rail administration to stop such a marketing campaign within a publicly used transport network carrying thousands of people daily.

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“An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women,” Thangapandian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. She demanded its immediate removal and urged authorities to tighten vetting guidelines to prevent similar oversight in the future.

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The controversy quickly escalated beyond initial political lines, drawing sharp criticism from opposition figures as well. As reported on The MINT, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan called for direct legal action against those responsible for approving and distributing the advertisement.

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