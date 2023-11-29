Chennai rain: Schools shut tomorrow as IMD issues orange alert for city

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools in Chennai on Thursday amid heavy rainfall in the city. The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for Chennai and its adjacent districts on December 2 and 3, signaling the potential for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

People drive amid gusty winds and heavy rain in Chennai,(AP)

“Be alert and prepared! 🌧️Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between 2nd & 3rd December. Get ready and stay safe!” the IMD wrote on its official handle on X.

Puzhal Lake, also known as the Red Hills Lake, has reached its full capacity owing to the rainfall.

As per the meteorological department's forecast, there is a probability of heavy rainfall at specific locations in Tamil Nadu, as well as in the regions of Puducherry and Karaikal. This anticipated rainfall is expected to persist for three consecutive days, commencing Thursday. Additionally, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has also cautioned people about heightened rainfall in the coming days.

The IMD has observed the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent South Andaman Sea. This system is anticipated to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next few days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph is predicted over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining North Andaman Sea.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced its active engagement on the ground to manage the sudden downpour. Due to the heavy rain and the anticipated weather conditions, the corporation has advised residents to remain indoors for their safety.

Fishermen have also been cautioned against venturing into the sea during this period, as the sea conditions are expected to be 'rough to very rough' in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

