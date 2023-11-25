Chennai stray that bit 29 people found rabies positive

Chennai: A stray dog, that was beaten to death by residents in Chennai for biting 29 people, has been found to be rabid. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is monitoring the 29 residents and rounding up other strays in the locality of Royapuram, officials aware of the matter said.

A stray dog, which was beaten to death in Chennai for biting 29 people, found to be rabid. (HT Archive/ Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The post mortem has revealed that the dog which bit people has rabies,” said GGC commissioner J Radhakrishnan who is also a veterinary doctor by training. “In the last two days we have caught 31 dogs from this locality and they will be under observation,” he said after admitting them to the animal birth control centre. The 31 dogs which are under observation will be kept if they show behaviour changes and if not, they will be administered a round of anti-rabies vaccine and sterilisation before being released.

Like other metros, Chennai too has a huge number of stray dogs. “A special dog raid and ARV vaccination for stray dogs is happening across Chennai,” the GCC said.

This year more than 17,000 stray dogs have been caught out of which more than 13,000 have undergone surgeries at the Animal Birth Control centre, the corporation said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Tuesday, a stray dog had suddenly attacked pedestrians on a busy road in Royapuram biting 29 people on their legs. Locals beat up the dog and the corporation carried the dead dog to the Madras Veterinary College for post mortem. The injured people received treatment from the government Stanley Medical College. Their injuries were of category 2 (bite marks without beeding) and category 3 (saliva of the dogs enter the human bloodstream) “The injured have been given anti-rabies immunoglobulin medication,” the commissioner said. “And they have also been given an anti-rabies vaccine.”

The GCC is planning to involve NGOs to conduct a census of stray dogs in the city and sterilise them en-masse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON